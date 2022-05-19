Jury let go in Daylesford cop trial

A trial involving allegations of a police officer forging documents will be adjourned after the jury was discharged on Wednesday.
The jury trial, in the County Court in Ballarat under Judge Patricia Riddell, began on Wednesday last week.
Advertisement
The accused, former Daylesford police officer William Van Rossum, was charged with misconduct as a public official and making and using false documents.
Van Rossum, a Leading Senior Constable based in Daylesford at the time, pleaded not guilty to each of the six charges.
It was alleged Van Rossum had forced witnesses to sign statements after an incident in Glenlyon in 2016, following an allegedly false field interview.
IN THE NEWS
Several witnesses, including the 2016 witnesses and the police informant, were to give evidence during the trial.
It's understood the trial will be adjourned to the next group of circuit hearings.
The County Court could not comment on why the jury was discharged.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.