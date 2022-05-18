A man who was found with a bag full of methamphetamine and cash will be released after serving 69 days in prison on remand.
Brenton Fulton, 35, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a sentencing indication from Magistrate Bruce Cottrill.
It was alleged Fulton was found at a house in Sebastopol on Christmas Eve, after police began a search sparked by an unrelated incident.
Inside, a bag was found with prescription medication with Fulton's name on it inside, his photo identification, and various ziplock bags.
One bag contained 17.3 grams of methamphetamine, one contained 6.02g of MDMA, and a third bag contained 10.79g of methamphetamine.
A sum of $5800 in cash was also found in the bag.
Fulton had only been released from prison three weeks earlier and was on parole at the time - his defence lawyer stated he'd been in prison for a lengthy period.
After serving out the remainder of his sentence, Fulton spent 69 days on remand.
It was noted Fulton has an acquired brain injury, and severe mental health issues, but had strong support from his mother, who was present on the audio-visual link in court.
His lawyer submitted time served would be an appropriate penalty, but two trafficking charges were in dispute.
Mr Cottrill said he was "satisfied I should make an order on the terms specified, to withdraw the two charges and sentence (Fulton) to 69 days pre-sentence detention".
The indication was accepted by Fulton, with conviction.
