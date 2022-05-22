The region's councils say the 2026 Commonwealth Games will propel their Central Victorian Goldfields' World Heritage bid on to the international stage.
It is expected the sporting events, of which the majority will be held in regional towns, will attract people from across the world, providing an opportunity to showcase the Central Victorian Goldfields' World Heritage bid region.
The cities of Ballarat and Greater Bendigo are leading the bid by 13 local governments for the heritage nomination. It is estimated the status might bring between $25 to $66 million into local economies annually.
Between 10 and 20 historic sites across the region could be nominated and all would have links to Victoria's gold rush, which reshaped the world in the mid-19th century.
The partnership of Central Victorian councils has met with Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas to discuss the benefits of the games for strengthening promotion of the region.
The partnership is seeking $500,000 in funding, through Regional Development Victoria's $10 million 'Investment Fast-Track Fund', to enable critical work to begin to progress the bid.
This state government funding will get the bid ready for World Heritage tentative listing for consideration by the state and federal governments.
It will help the group identify sites that could make the World Heritage list, outline the investment needed to leverage the bid to benefit local jobs, develop World Heritage journeys, support communities and industry, including rebuilding after the pandemic.
The local government partners and the Victorian Goldfields Tourism Executive have committed a further $125,000 towards this latest initiative, making a total of $284,000 in partnership contributions to date.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the announcement the Commonwealth Games would be held in the regions provided the bid with an international platform.
"This will enable us to promote our exceptional heritage and experiences, disperse games visitors throughout our region and build a legacy for our communities and businesses that strengthens our World Heritage bid," Cr Metcalf said.
"We keenly await news from the state government on their financial support to help us to achieve all of this, together."
City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney welcomed the state government's interest in the project.
The Central Victorian Goldfields' gold rush heritage is unparalleled on the international stage.- Cr Daniel Moloney
"This region has a rich history and an incredible story to share with the world. State government support of this project will take us one critical step closer to World Heritage listing, which will provide significant opportunities for regional Victoria," Cr Monoley said.
City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said World Heritage listing would not stifle or prevent development however it would ensure the region's heritage was recognised and celebrated globally.
"Sites selected from across the region would be the 'best of the best' that tell the story of the global goldrushes, and it is thought these could number between 10 and 20. The process of selection will include wide community engagement," Mr King said.
"Types of properties that will be considered include publicly-owned properties such as town halls, railway stations or botanic gardens and recognised archaeological sites on public land.
"Once a site is designated, UNESCO itself exercises no control over development or activities, which still lies with the Australian government and the relevant state and local authorities. Most if not all sites being investigated already have substantial and satisfactory controls on them relating to their conservation, development, and activities."
Former Victorian premiers Denis Napthine and John Brumby are co-patrons and supporters of the bid for World Heritage listing.
Mr Brumby said the evidence showed our region featured the best preserved and represented goldrush history in the world.
"If this bid succeeds, and it needs state government support to succeed, it will unquestionably lead to significant increases in tourists from across the world wanting to experience our story of the goldrush era," Mr Brumby said.
It will lead to investment in accommodation and other tourism facilities and will bring more jobs to the region. I think it's a perfect fit for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.- John Brumby
Victorian Goldfields Tourism executive Chris Meddows-Taylor said additional funding would enable critical work, including that of the World Heritage Master Plan, to begin.
"It would be wonderful to see the unique magnificence and great wealth of the 19th Century central Victorian gold rush recognised for World Heritage Listing, enabling massive regional opportunities and regeneration in the 21st century and beyond," Mr Meddows-Taylor said.
Ballarat is set to be the Commonwealth Games host city for athletics, para athletics, boxing and cricket T20 while Bendigo will host cricket T20, cycling, lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, netball, squash, weightlifting and para powerlifting.
The Central Victorian Goldfields World Heritage Bid was progressed in December last year.
Obtaining World Heritage status is subject to funding and external agency deadlines. There is a staged process leading up to submitting a proposal for World Heritage listing.
This includes building and testing the case for World Heritage listing, and the Victorian government supporting the submission and taking it to the Australian government for its consideration to add to Australia's World Heritage 'tentative list'.
Once included on the tentative list, a bid dossier is developed that meets UNESCO's and the World Heritage Advisory Bodies' requirements. This can be submitted to UNESCO a minimum of one year after the Central Victorian Goldfields is placed on Australia's tentative list.
If all goes well, it is estimated UNESCO, the World Heritage Advisory Bodies and, finally, the World Heritage Committee may evaluate the application from 2026-2027.
The 13 councils involved are Ararat, Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Ballarat, Greater Bendigo, Golden Plains, Hepburn, Loddon, Macedon Ranges, Moorabool, Mount Alexander, Northern Grampians and Pyrenees.
