The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Hooning social media footage and community feedback leds police to arrests

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 19 2022 - 3:04am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See Ballarat police acting senior sergeant Paul Allen address the arrests.

Social media footage and community concern led to the arrest of three men on Wednesday for alleged hooning behaviour, police say.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.