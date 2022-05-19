Metricon Homes denies reports of collapse after meeting with treasurer

Metricon Homes officials have assured the Victorian government the company is strong and viable despite reports its on the verge of collapse.
The company met with Treasurer Tim Pallas on Thursday morning, and Metricon chief executive Peter Langfelder said it was simply "business as usual".
"We're always in contact with government," he told reporters.
"We had fantastic engagement with them. Very positive for us and generally for the industry."
Mr Langfelder said the company had paid all of its traders and suppliers in full and on time, and the business had the support of its banks.
The state government will continue to talk to Metricon and other companies in the sector about factors affecting the industry, Mr Pallas said.
"We understand the pressure on builders on the eastern seaboard due to increases in costs, and the impacts this is having on the construction industry and residential clients," the treasurer told AAP in a statement.
"The government will continue to work constructively with the industry to help address these challenges."
Mr Langfelder noted Metricon, which employs about 2500 staff across Australia's east coast, was still reeling following the sudden death of founder Mario Biasin.
The 71-year-old died unexpectedly on Monday, leaving behind his wife and four children.
"This is an extremely difficult time for our business... so we're dealing with the grief," Mr Langfelder said.
"But our business has been very strong for 45 years and will continue to for a long, long time to come."
Master Builders Victoria is "very optimistic" about the future of Australia's largest home building company, MBV chief executive Rebecca Casson said.
"It is incumbent on everyone not to join in with the rumour narrative, especially during this incredibly challenging time,'" Ms Casson said in a statement.
"Now, more than ever, it is vital that our industry sticks together and supports each other. "
But Shadow Treasurer David Davis said high taxes and regulations for Victoria's construction sector was not helping businesses like Metricon.
"The government needs to work with the sector to actually do everything they can to take the pressure off," Mr Davis told reporters on Thursday.
Metricon Homes, which currently has 4000 houses under construction across Australia's east coast, also holds a $12 million contract to build social housing in Victoria.
AAP
