Sebastopol is currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in the State League 3 North-West season as the Vikings prepare for a second-consecutive home game against Point Cook on Saturday.
A win over Point Cook would keep the sixth-placed Vikings within striking distance of the top five sides.
Advertisement
Vikings manager Dan Hollingworth said the past month of results has been incredible for the club.
"There's been a lot of people putting in a lot of effort to make this season work so it's great to get some reward for everyone's hard work," he said.
"The State League success is generally a barometer for the buzz around the club and the club right now is absolutely firing."
After a slow start to the season, Sebastopol has recorded impressive results against strong competition, including a draw in round nine against fourth-placed Heidelberg as well as an underrated victory over Fawkner in round six.
"We've done the hard work to catch up to the teams above us so now we have to make sure we aren't disrespecting other teams and continuing that focus," Hollingworth said.
"We hope to win the next two games so we can head into our stretch against the top sides with this wave of momentum behind us."
The Vikings host Point Cook at 3pm on Saturday at St George's Reserve.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.