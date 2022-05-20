The Courier

Ballarat City FC's challenging NPL3 continues with Preston match-up

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:06am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Daniel Tinker in the club's Box Hill clash. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat City FC's tough fixture continues in round 10 of the NPL3 season as City FC hosts Preston Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.