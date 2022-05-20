Ballarat City FC's tough fixture continues in round 10 of the NPL3 season as City FC hosts Preston Lions on Saturday afternoon.
Advertisement
The match-up against the second-placed Lions is City FC's third consecutive week against a top-four side, as player-manager Michael Trigger prepares his squad for another big test.
City FC suffered a 4-1 loss to fourth-placed Western United in round nine in a match that was relatively competitive until half time.
The loss to Western United followed a 6-nil loss to Melbourne Victory as City FC is left in desperate need of a points result.
"It was a tough loss to take last week, we played pretty well but let ourselves down in key moments," Trigger said.
"We always knew that this was going to be a tough run for us and it is certainly proving to be that."
City FC's recent results has seen the club fall to 10th in the standings as sides around them cash in on City FC's unfortunate patch.
Despite the recent results, Trigger is still able to find positives for the club but admits the club needs to do more with those positives in the future.
"We can draw positives out of all the results we have had but we also need to remain realistic and accept that we need to convert those positives into better results," he said.
Springvale sits below City FC in the standings with just one point separating the two sides however the White Eagles host the bottom-placed Whittlesea Ranges FC on the weekend, creating the possibility that they jump City FC on the ladder.
Despite the pressure beneath them, Trigger says City FC can only focus on what they can control.
"We're aware of what is going on around us but we can't afford to get ahead of ourselves."
"Preston is a really good side with a large following, it will be a good opportunity for our players to play against a very experienced team.
City FC hosts the Preston Lions at 3pm on Saturday at Morshead Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.