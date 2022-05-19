HIGH complacency about contracting COVID-19 has disastrous potential, UFS chief executive officer Lynne McLennan has warned in adding her voice to concerned health leaders.
Ms McLennan reiterated this was a deadly virus in Victoria and, with Ballarat fielding more than 2100 known active infections, the community must take prevention more seriously.
Ballarat recorded 361 new COVID-19 cases on Friday following data from mid-week showing the city's local government area topped the state in the highest proportion of active infections - about one in 50 people have the virus.
Ms McLennan also pointed to 22 Victorian lives lost from COVID-19 in Wednesday figures, with a further 37 lives lost by Friday, and in all age brackets.
We all expect the hospital system to be available in an emergency situation when we need it most, but having the whole system under stress [...] puts this in jeopardy.- Lynne McLennan, UFS chief executive officer
"While we're all keen to move on from COVID dominating our lives for the past two years, this is still a deadly disease, with an average of 11 people dying from COVID every day in Victoria," Ms McLennan said.
"We all expect the hospital system to be available in an emergency situation when we need it most, but having the whole system under stress because of high levels of COVID in the community, puts this in jeopardy."
Leading epidemiologist Nancy Baxter told The Courier earlier this week the simple act of choosing not to wear masks indoors went beyond personal risk and responsibility - this was choosing to increase COVID-19 risks for others, including our most vulnerable.
The University of Melbourne public health lead's warning came in response to new Australian Bureau of Statistics data showing people in the lowest socioeconomic ranks were more than three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the nation's most affluent residents.
COVID-19 deaths for Ballarat have been hard to confirm due to other complicating health factors and co-morbidities.
Ms McLennan said everyone was still feeling the bite of the pandemic in some way on their life but this could be lessened.
"There are many reasons why each and every one of us need to take our own steps to avoid COVID," Ms McLennan said. "These reasons include overwhelming an already stressed hospital system, the crippling effects of long COVID and the threat of the influenza-COVID double whammy as we head into the colder months.
"Staff shortages due to key healthcare professionals being infected with COVID are biting right across the sector, including in pharmacies."
Ms McLennan a COVID-19 booster was a key step to avoid infection. About one in four eligible Ballarat residents were yet to receive their third jab and this proportion was higher in outer Ballarat regions.
She also encouraged people to wear a KN95 mask, even when you did not need to, when in places like supermarkets and to avoid large crowds.
People can book a COVID-19 vaccine at ufs.com.au/vaccine or phone 4320 0891.
Book a COVID-19 PCR test: ufs.com.au/test or phone 4311 1571.
Meanwhile, Grampians Health has rolled out COVID-19 monitoring system to people with the virus isolating at home across the wider region.
This include the Ballarat Health Services at Home program.
Victorian's health department introduced the Austin Health-inspired COVID-19 monitoring system late last year to support healthcare across the state in coordinating the triage and clinical management of COVID-positive patients.
Patients receive a daily text message prompt to enter their COVID symptoms which can be viewed by clinicians in real time.
Automated triage means patients with mild to no symptoms will not need a daily phone call check-in from the clinical team.
This comes as Ballarat fields more than 2100 active COVID-19 cases and has the highest proportion of COVID-19 cases per population in the state.
Grampians Health community and aged care boss Craig Wilding said the system allowed the health department insight into the virus in the region and allowed greater support for resources and case management.
"It has been an important and valuable resource in assisting our BHS at Home program to manage COVID-19 patients and ensuring those in our community who need immediate attention receive appropriate care," Mr Wilding said.
There are plans to consider how this successful system could be used post COVID for other programs and services such as chronic disease management.
