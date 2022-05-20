Three undefeated Central Highlands Netball League sides remain five rounds into the season as Buninyong, Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap all look to continue their red-hot starts.
Rokewood-Corindhap features in one of the most enticing match-ups of the round when the third-placed Grasshoppers face a top eight side for the first time this season in Dunnstown.
Advertisement
It's a match-up that will show Rokewood-Corindhap where it sits as Dunnstown has recorded some impressive wins, including Skipton's first loss in round five.
Skipton will want to bounce back quickly but in order to do so it must overcome an in-form Learmonth as both sides head into the clash with 4-1 records.
Buninyong and Springbank's undefeated starts looks to continue as the Bombers visit ninth-placed Gordon and Springbank, sitting in second place, face another side outside the top eight in Daylesford.
Ballan, Hepburn, Carngham-Linton and Creswick are the four winless sides after Bungaree and Waubra recorded their first wins of the season in round five.
Carngham-Linton will stay winless as the Saints enjoy a week off on the weekend, while Hepburn and Ballan face tough top-eight sides in Newlyn and Beaufort.
Creswick has lost its five games by an average margin of 30 goals this season as the last-placed Wickers visit Bungaree fresh off of the Demons' first win.
If Bungaree can record its second-consecutive win, the Demons will suddenly be back in the mix with the fringe top-eight sides such as Clunes and Waubra who happen to match up on the weekend.
The winner of Clunes and Waubra's round six fixture could potentially jump into the top-eight with 12 points depending on other results, with the outcome worth more than just the four points for the two sides.
As Clunes and Waubra look to jump into the top eight, Beaufort will be thinking about jumping into the top four as the Crows, looking for their third-straight victory, host winless Ballan.
The easy-beats and the front-runners are beginning to show themselves as the Central Highlands Netball League season enters its sixth round, with clubs starting to get a feel for rivals all over the ladder.
Teams like Rokewood-Corindhap, who has enjoyed an easy fixture for the first part of the season, will finally face challenges as those around them on the ladder have already faced.
The upcoming rounds will separate contenders from pretenders before the long weekend bye on June 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.