Indigenous youth court bigger art goals after this exhibition

WHAT started as a design to raise a few hundred dollars to boost a youth camp has expanded 10-fold into the prospect of a new basketball half-court.
Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative's youth group staged an art exhibition with their work at Housey Housey this week and, after announcing the idea, added works donated from day care groups and local Indigenous artists.
The collection they pieced together raised more than $4000 from the exhibition and the group has begun planning how they could sell more works to bring a basketball court to their Beverin Street hub.
BADAC youth team member Jane Marini said young artists had been keen to talk about their work and the stories behind pieces with interested buyers and art admirers.
"Their little faces light up whenever someone is interested in their art," Ms Marini said. "We couldn't have done this without about 200 extra people involved."
So close to realising their dream goal, Ms Marini confirmed the youth group would also still have the boost it needed to go on the camp they had originally set as a fundraising goal.
Details on upcoming art for sale can be found on BADAC youth's Facebook page.
