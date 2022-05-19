No serious injuries following evening crash in Delacombe

Four people have been assessed by Paramedics, including one believed to be a child, following a two-vehicle crash in Delacombe on Thursday night.
The accident, at the corner of Smythes Road and Banyule Drive, happened about 6pm, with a van and four-wheel-drive colliding after one of the vehicles allegedly failed to give way.
Advertisement
The 4WD landed on its side while the white van suffered significant front-end damage.
Ballarat police Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt confirmed to The Courier there were no serious injuries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson also confirmed no one required emergency treatment or transport.
The site of the crash is about 700 metres from the Smythes Road / Wiltshire Lane intersection, and about 1km from the Sutton Street / Tait Street roundabout.
Firefighters were also called to the scene.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.