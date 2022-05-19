The Courier

No serious injuries following evening crash in Delacombe

By Malvika Hemanth, Adam Spencer
Updated May 19 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
Four people have been assessed by Paramedics, including one believed to be a child, following a two-vehicle crash in Delacombe on Thursday night.

