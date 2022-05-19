Every Thursday night, The Courier is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know before the weekend's footy action.
Lake Wendouree coach Jack Fitzpatrick is a guest in this week's edition as his side prepares to make a first trip down the highway for the first time this Ballarat Football Netball League season to play a winless Sunbury.
Meanwhile, in the Central Highlands Football League, Rokewood-Corindhap is managing a host of injuries as it prepares to take on the pace-setting Dunnstown.
Watch below.
