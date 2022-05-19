A collision between a car and motorcycle in Ballarat on Thursday night has been described as a 'hit and run' by Ballarat police Acting Sergeant Sean Almeida.
The incident, which occurred at about 8pm on Webster Street between Creswick Road and Drummond Street, saw a motorcyclist allegedly drive into a car, as the car attempted to make a right turn to park.
The driver's front bumper was damaged however, at this stage has not sustained any known serious injuries.
Similarly, the motorcycle's front handle bars and part of the body broke during the encounter.
Sgt Almeida said, at this stage, it was unclear whether the motorcyclist had experienced any injuries as the motorcyclist fled the scene.
However, one bystander said it appeared the motorcyclist grazed his inner thighs but was not bleeding.
Another bystander, who was startled by the scene and consequently called the ambulance, said the driver fled the scene with his girlfriend in a navy car before the ambulance could arrive.
Ballarat police are asking asking anyone with information on the motorcyclist to come forward.
To report crime information confidentially contact Crime Stoppers - 1800 333 000
