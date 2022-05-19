The Courier

A motorcyclist has fled the scene after colliding with a car on Webster Street

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 19 2022 - 11:17am, first published 10:38am
A collision between a car and motorcycle in Ballarat on Thursday night has been described as a 'hit and run' by Ballarat police Acting Sergeant Sean Almeida.

Local News

