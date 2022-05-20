Where you can vote (and get a sausage) in Ballarat on election day

It's that time of year where it's time to think about not only who you're going to vote for, but where to cast your vote.
The Courier has compiled a list of all the polling booths operating this year and perhaps most importantly - where you can indulge in a democracy sausage.
This year there are more than 25 booths in the Ballarat electorate that will be sizzling up sausages.
Explore the map below to see what is on offer at each individual polling booth.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF POLLING STATIONS BELOW:
