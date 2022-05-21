Catherine King has retained the seat of Ballarat in yet another comprehensive victory.
Party faithful were celebrating at Trades Hall late on Saturday night as the Labor party surged in WA and looked like picking up the seats it needed for a majority.
The Courier called the seat with almost 25 per cent of the primary vote counted, with King opening up an unassailable lead.
King has held the Ballarat seat since 2001 and although there seems a slight swing against her in the primary vote at this point, she still holds the seat comfortably.
After the counting of 40,000 votes (out of a total of 110,704), King had received 44.23% of votes, followed by Liberal's Ben Green at 25.07% and the Greens' John Barnes at 15.76%.
Follow the live blog below (it might take a moment or two to load).
