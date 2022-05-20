Woman so petrified she jumped out of moving car

A woman felt so scared by her partner's alleged erratic driving and threat to kill them both she jumped out of the moving car, breaking her ribs and puncturing her lung.
The alleged driver, Corey Pintaudi, made an application for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday after spending more than a month in custody.
Advertisement
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Clint Prebble said Pintaudi, 24, was driving with the victim in the passenger seat in the Soldiers Hill area on April 8, 2022.
The court heard he asked the victim for further commitment in their relationship, including keys to her house and shared finances, and allegedly began driving erratically when she denied his request.
Senior Constable Prebble said the victim was petrified and pleaded with Pintaudi to pull over and let her out but he continued speeding and driving straight through give way signs.
"The accused gave her an ultimatum to make a decision or he would kill both of them in the car," he said.
Pintaudi stopped the car at a red light and the victim unbuckled her seatbelt and opened the car door to get out but he sped off again when he noticed her attempt.
She feared for her life and pleaded for the accused to let her go.- Senior Constable Clint Prebble
He allegedly drove around other cars and onto the footpath while she had the car door open.
"She feared for her life and pleaded for the accused to let her go," Senior Constable Prebble said.
The court heard the victim jumped out of the car while it was travelling at 10 to 20 km/h at a roundabout, believing it was her only escape.
Witnesses went to help her and called an ambulance while Pintaudi yelled abuse at them. She suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.
Defence lawyer Megan Campbell said Pintaudi could live with his uncle three hours away from Ballarat which would prevent him contacting the victim.
She said his uncle would support him with alcohol and drug rehabilitation and mental health treatment and he would have the Court Integrated Services Program.
Ms Campbell said Pintaudi had no criminal history and had already spent 42 days in custody since his arrest.
She said Pintaudi disputed making the threats to kill and driving at speed through give way signs and there would be delays in the case.
"Time on remand is unlikely to reduce the risk of re-offending and might do the opposite by denying him family and treatment," she said.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann granted Pintaudi bail.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.