The next stage of the Albert Street roadworks in Sebastopol will cause more chaos at the busy Woolworths car park, business owners say, with another three weeks of serious disruptions ahead.
As part of the state government's Keeping Ballarat Moving program, traffic lights and a speed hump are replacing a roundabout at Hertford Street and Albert Street - which is also the Glenelg Highway and Midland Highway intersection.
Business owners in the area, while acknowledging the works are needed have continually criticised what they say is too much disruption, including the removal of turning lanes, access driveways, and car parks.
The next stage of works, to begin Monday, will involve installing drainage along the northbound lane, from Subway to the intersection - it's expected to take three weeks.
However, this will involve temporary closure of driveways, including to the supermarket, chemist, and laundromat, adding to what's already perceived as a busy and confusing area.
Up to one day per driveway will be needed for excavation works, weather permitting.
Contractors will keep the car park open from Beverin Street and from Hertford Street, but there will be no access from Albert Street, though an electronic sign will remain to remind people the businesses are still open.
Curbside Cafe owner Tracey Nunn said this made a bad situation worse - already, foot traffic is dramatically down for businesses nearby, and access issues have led to dangerous situations like people driving over median kerbs.
She's also noted new concrete kerbs being dug up near her business.
"Everyone's so angry about it all - something needs to be done," she said.
"It'll knock our business again, we just don't know, and now we work day-by-day, I rang two casual staff members yesterday saying there'll be no work because of this new blockage.
"They promised us it'll be done by November, but we haven't heard anything more, and that's weather permitting."
Ms Nunn and fellow business owners have begun a petition, and attracted the attention of opposition MPs, but she worries the original plans will not change.
In response, Regional Roads Victoria's Grampians director Michael Bailey said in a statement safety and accessibility remained the priority.
"We are working with impacted businesses regularly to ensure they're informed at different stages and will continue to do so throughout the project," he said.
"Unfortunately for upgrades to occur, disruptions are necessary - we thank the community for their patience as we deliver important upgrades which will improve traffic flow and prepare our roads for a growing population."
