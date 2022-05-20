Driver dies after Western Highway collision near Stawell

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Great Western this morning.
It is understood two vehicles collided on the Western Highway about 7.50am.
Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene.
They were the sole occupant of the vehicle and are yet to be formally identified.
The male driver of a white Holden Vectra has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is assisting police with their enquiries.
The area surrounding the collision has been cordoned off while Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives process the scene.
Part of the Western Highway is expected to be closed throughout the day and drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dash cam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
VicTraffic has advised the Western Highway is closed between Panrock Reservoir Road and Churchill Crossing Road due to a collision.
Emergency services are directing traffic. Diversions are in place. Consider your alternatives and allow plenty of extra time. Traffic is being diverted along the Halls Gap road, through to Pomonal and Moyston to Ararat.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
