The Courier

Jeremey lived in the bush for 18 months, now he is helping others experiencing homelessness

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three years ago Jeremey Gunning was battling depression, experienced deteriorating physical health, lost his job and became homeless.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.