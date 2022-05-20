CHAMBER ensemble Klemantyne will collaborate Ballarat Choral Society for the first time in a bid to help bring back live music strong in the city.
Ballarat Choral Society president Merle Hathaway said there was great excitement building among musicians and singers ahead of their first post-lockdown performance and one they had long hoped to join together in producing.
Advertisement
Ms Hathaway said joining together for choir had been a juggle itself under strict pandemic restrictions on practising with extra social distancing, masks and open windows and doors for ventilation - even in winter months.
"Even just singing near the other altos and being able to properly hear them has been wonderful," Ms Hathaway said. "This is the first time we've sung with an orchestra and they are superb - we've been working on this one for some time."
ALSO THIS WEEKEND
Vox soprano Alison Ho will also feature in the concert called An 18th Century Sampler, bringing together pieces for strings, organ, and choir from Telemann to Beethoven.
Josef Haydn's Little Organ Mass will combine all performers, including organist Beverley Philips, who joined the choral society as accompanist this year.
Ms Hathaway said Haydn's music suited the church setting.
Ms Philips will also be showcased in George Frideric Handel's Organ Concerto No. 4 in F major, which was written in 1735 for an oratorio.
Klemantyne will also slip into the 20th century with Gustav Holst's Aire and Prelude from Brook Green Suite.
Ms Hathaway said all singers followed rigorous COVID-19 testing before practice and performance to ensure safe singing while COVID-19 was circulating at high levels in the community.
The performance will be held at Anglican Cathedral Church of Christ the King in Lydiard Street on Sunday, from 2.30pm with afternoon tea to follow.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.