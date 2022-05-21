The Courier

Catherine King casts her vote at Pleasant Street Primary

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 21 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:00am
ALL SMILES: MP for Ballarat Catherine King casting her vote at Pleasant Street Primary School earlier this morning. Photo: Luke Hemer.

Donning her red blazer and sporting a cheerful smile, Ballarat's federal member, Catherine King, has made her way to Pleasant Street Primary School to cast her vote just after 11am this morning, accompanied by her 13-year-old son, Ryan.

