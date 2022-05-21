Ballarat product Sophie Van de Heuvel will leave Geelong after informing the Cats she wished to sign with an AFLW expansion club.
The Swans junior and Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate was drafted by Geelong with pick 2 of the 2018 AFLW National Draft and has played 31 games across four seasons.
None of the expansion clubs - Hawthorn, Essendon, Port Adelaide, or Sydney - are yet to announce Van de Heuvel's commitment to them.
Known for her run and carry off half-back, the 21-year-old played nine of a possible 10 games last season.
"Sophie has been an integral member of our playing squad since we entered the AFLW, and we thank her for all she has given the club," Geelong Cats head of AFLW and pathways Brett Johnson said.
"In addition to her on-field ability, we know Sophie's new team will benefit from her warmth and kindness that the Cats have enjoyed over the past four years."
Van de Heuvel joins fellow Ballarat export Sophie Alexander is signing with an expansion club for the new season.
Alexander, a former basketballer with the Ballarat Rush, will sign with Essendon when the expansion signing period starts on May 24.
The new season will begin on August 25, with a one-year AFLW Collective Bargaining Agreement struck between the AFL and AFLPA earlier this week.
The CBA deal will result in a substantial pay rise of an average of 94 per cent across all four payment tiers.
The 2022 AFLW Draft will be held on June 29, with pre-season training to commence for all clubs on June 13.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
