Sophie Van de Heuvel to sign for AFLW expansion club

By Matt Currill
Updated May 21 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:39am
Sophie Van de Heuvel will leave Geelong for an AFLW expansion club.

Ballarat product Sophie Van de Heuvel will leave Geelong after informing the Cats she wished to sign with an AFLW expansion club.

