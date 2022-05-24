The Courier

Art Gallery of Ballarat exhibits textile artist Trevor Smith's crocheted artworks

By Erin Williams
May 24 2022 - 7:30am
TALENTED: South Australian textile artist Trevor Smith takes crochet to another level in his exhibition, 'A Fanciful Feast', at the Art Gallery of Ballarat. Picture: Art Gallery of Ballarat

South Australian textile artist Trevor Smith takes crochet to another level, moving from functional items to creative artworks.

