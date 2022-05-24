South Australian textile artist Trevor Smith takes crochet to another level, moving from functional items to creative artworks.
Smith has been creating the spectacular crochet artworks since 2009 when he participated in a Regional Arts Victoria project.
Advertisement
His latest exhibition, 'A Fanciful Feast', is on display at the Art Gallery of Ballarat after the gallery commissioned him to respond to the Lindsay family collection and sitting room.
IN THE NEWS:
There are 20 to 25 crochet pieces within the Lindsay sitting room and a 'table and the feast' outside the sitting room featuring a roast turkey platter, pig's head platter and fruit cake.
This body of work reflects on the era when the Lindsay family were living in Creswick through crocheted sculptures including food, flowers and dolls, and other everyday objects.
It took Smith six months, working seven days a week, to create the art pieces.
"There is a certain amount of humour in my work. It's the sort of thing people react to in surprise of what it is," Smith said.
"I hope people look at crochet in a different way and recognise it doesn't have to be baby rugs and cardigans. I am still exploring ideas for crochet."
Smith's mother Jean taught him how to crochet in the 1960s.
His quirky and inventive crochet sculptures stem from his interest in costume, characters, fashion, culture and history.
Another reason why Smith was invited to create works for the Ballarat gallery is the city was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art in 2019.
The important designation focuses Ballarat's attention on the development of a resilient and sustainable creative sector, with a specific focus on crafts and folk art.
Smith, who is represented by New South Wales regional art gallery Michael Reid Murrurundi, said he enjoyed making crochet art but loved engaging his audience more.
On Saturday, May 21, Smith joined artists Troy Emery and Ana Petidis to present a fibre art forum at the Art Gallery of Ballarat.
'A Fanciful Feast' will be on exhibition until August 28.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.