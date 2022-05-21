The Courier

Have you seen Jack? Snake Valley man missing since Friday

Updated May 21 2022 - 8:48am, first published 8:45am
Have you seen Jack? Picture: Victoria Police Media

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Snake Valley man Jack.

