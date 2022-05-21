Have you seen Jack? Snake Valley man missing since Friday

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Snake Valley man Jack.
According to Victoria Police Media, the 25-year-old was last seen on Eyre Street in Ballarat about 10pm on Friday, May 20.
Police have released an image of Jack in the hope it will help locate him.
He is about 180cm tall, of medium build with short shaved dark brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
