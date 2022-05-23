While some may see ageing as a sign to slow down, one Lucas grandmother has taken her 100th birthday as an opportunity to embark on new adventures.
Margaret Ritchford, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, marked the occasion the way her family thought best: riding a motorcycle from her home in Lucas to the Ballarat Golf Club in Alfredton.
Cheryl Walshe, Ms Ritchford's daughter, said she suggested the idea to her mother as she had always lived an adventurous life.
"Before arriving in Australia she drove ambulances and she's always been adventurous," Ms Walshe said.
Ms Ritchford said she found the whole experience exhilarating.
"It was the first time I've ridden a motorcycle and it was wonderful," she said.
"I would also like to thank the Military Motorcycle Club for making this possible."
Ms Ritchford said being able to live a century meant everything to her.
"I've worked hard all of my life and I plan to explore new activities now."
