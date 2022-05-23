The Courier

A Lucas grandmother has celebrated her 100th birthday by riding a motorcycle for the first time

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:00am
FULL SPEED AHEAD: Lucas grandmother, Margaret Ritchford, has celebrated her 100th birthday by riding a motorcycle for the first time. Picture: Malvika Hemanth

While some may see ageing as a sign to slow down, one Lucas grandmother has taken her 100th birthday as an opportunity to embark on new adventures.

