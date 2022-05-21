Dunnstown continues rise on a day of big margins | CHFL round 6 details, ladder

Dunnstown defied another serious challenge to further cement their standing as a power in Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
Towners withstood everything Rokewood-Corindhap could throw at it to take the honours by 15 points at Rokewood.
Once again it was Dunnstown's defence which laid the foundation - ensuring a low-scoring affair despite perfect conditions.
Not even inaccurate kicking for goal - they finished with 6.18 - could halt the Towners.
Had they not missed a run of set shots, Dunnstown could potentially have put the game out of the Grasshoppers' reach in the third term.
However, Rokewood-Corindhap stuck at it to close within six points in the last term before Dunnstown steadied.
Dunnstown now sits on five wins and a loss to be fifth, while the Grasshoppers' second loss sees them slip to sixth.
WAUBRA had its first win of the season, defeating Clunes by 16 points at Clunes.
There was little in it all day, with the Magpies within seven points at the last change, but the task was just beyond them.
Big forward Hayden Hughes had a day out for the Roos with seven majors.
SKIPTON comfortably accounted for Learmonth by 25 points at Skipton.
The Emus had the game well in hand going into the last quarter, with Learmonth restricted to one goal to that stage.
The Lakies repaired some scoreboard damage in the last term as each side suffered from missed opportunities on goals.
BEAUFORT set up a 31-point win over Ballan at Beaufort with a five-goal third quarter.
This gives the Crows four wins in a row and seventh position.
Lachlan Murray continued his strong form with four goals for Beaufort.
GORDON, Bungaree, Springbank and Hepburn all had clear-cut wins.
GOALS - Waubra: H.Hughes 7, B.Connor 1, B.Green 1, B.Colligan 1, N.Moran 1, H.Baldwinson 1. Clunes: D.Fazio 2, J.Robertson 2, N.Clarke 1, R.Thompson 1, J.Fazio 1, D.Bulluss 1, A.Bowd 1, J.Thompson 1
BEST - Waubra: H.Hughes, J.Lukich, M.Miller, D.Jenkins, B.Colligan, B.Green. Clunes: J.Thompson, J.Robertson, R.Thompson, N.Clarke, C.Newton, P.Coon
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 7, S.Griffiths 3, J.Clampit 3, B.Frazer 3, C.Ascough 2, M.Griffiths 1, L.Reynolds 1, M.Hoy 1, B.Griffiths 1. Buninyong: J.Rodgers 2, L.Cullen 2, J.Atkinson 1, J.Morgan 1, G.Lovett 1, M.Arnold 1
BEST - Gordon: S.Griffiths, C.Elliott, A.Toohey, B.Frazer, M.Nolan, H.Biggs. Buninyong: T.Ross, G.Lovett, J.Rodgers, J.Marshall, J.Atkinson, M.Warner
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 6, C.Parkin 5, D.Shelley 2, T.Finco 2, J.Thompson 1, B.Maher 1, J.Maher 1. Daylesford: S.Hughes 2
BEST - Springbank: C.Parkin, M.Lakey, D.Shelley, C.Quinlan, S.Staunton, K.Kennedy. Daylesford: L.Jones, S.O'Brien, X.Walsh, J.Cummings, T.Nesbitt, S.Winnard
GOALS - Dunnstown: M.Rae 1, S.Howson 1, H.Hallahan 1, J.Stefani 1, C.Tangey 1, C.Ronan 1. Rokewood Corindhap: R.Aikman 3, T.Fagg 1, M.Riding 1
BEST - Dunnstown: F.Stevenson, W.Henderson, R.Adams, C.Tangey, K.Forde, K.Dickson. Rokewood Corindhap: J.Bragagnolo, Z.Jenkins, R.Aikman, Z.Priddle, J.Morgan, A.Gray
GOALS - Bungaree: X.Curran 5, L.Thornton 4, A.Milroy 3, T.Cain 3, C.O'Keefe 2, T.Elliott 2, M.Geary 2, J.Walter 1, J.Sardo 1. Creswick:
BEST - Bungaree: J.Sardo, A.Ross, B.Willian, N.Browning, A.Milroy, J.Lench. Creswick: T.Rieniets, C.new, L.Scheele, B.Sternberg, D.Whitfield, L.Ryan
GOALS - Skipton: J.Kirby 2, B.Mckimmie 2, L.Stranks 1, R.Monument 1, S.Willian 1, J.Romeril 1. Learmonth: M.Rowe 2, D.Folkes 1, N.Gittings 1
BEST - Skipton: J.Peters, E.Boyer, J.Maddock, J.Peeters, J.Romeril, B.Thompson. Learmonth: T.Martin, N.Martin, J.Graham, T.Hall, M.Harbour, M.Judd
GOALS - Hepburn: not supplied. Newlyn: not supplied.
BEST - Hepburn: not supplied. Newlyn: not supplied
GOALS - Beaufort: L.Murray 4, S.Broadbent 1, T.Haase 1, D.Jones 1, J.Peacock 1, B.Thomas 1. Ballan: T.Trickey 1, B.Ritchie 1, J.Homewood 1, B.Neumann 1
BEST - Beaufort: L.Cox, B.Thomas, R.Zelencich, J.Peacock, J.McDermott, J.Vanderkley. Ballan: D.Nielsen, J.Homewood, B.Neumann, H.Bongart, M.Smith-Bye, R.Bongart
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
