Redan has sunk from first to fourth after a free-flowing and accurate Darley side handed the Lions their first loss of the season.
After wrestling the lead early in the opening quarter, the Devils never offered a reprieve, dominating in attack to notch a 62-43 win.
The result sees Darley move to third and takes Di McCormack's side past the three wins it managed all of last season.
Prue Stanley controlled the pace of the game for the visitors, linking up well with Shannon Blackman in the middle of the court, but it was the chemistry between the Devils' two goalies that proved the difference.
Goal-attack Rebecca Hicks played the architect's role, presenting high up the court and masterfully feeding Olivia Cawthray, who shot with threatening accuracy.
Darley next plays Ballarat, who resigned East Point to a fourth-consecutive loss in nailbiting fashion.
Nothing could split the two sides early. A one-point Swans' lead at quarter-time snuck out to a two-point buffer at the main break.
Trailing by two at three-quarters, the Roos were strangled out of the contest by a dogged Swans backcourt.
The visitors held East Point to six goals in the final term to secure the 45-38 win.
At Maddingley Park, the meeting between unbeaten Melton South and winless Bacchus Marsh offered no surprises.
The Panthers were kept in check early but drew away to notch a 25-goal win which saw them move top heading into a match against bottom-of-the-table Sebastopol in round seven.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
