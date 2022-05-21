After a long six weeks of campaigning across the Ballarat electorate the Liberal Party ended their evening in Ballarat at the Canberra Hotel.
Liberal Party members and volunteers had spent the day handing out flyers at polling booths across the electorate.
Advertisement
At the end of it all, candidate Ben Green said he was looking forward to resting after an "exhausting six weeks".
"Quite frankly I am very tired," he said.
"I am relieved, thrilled and feeling very humbled to be the candidate for Ballarat."
Mr Green said he hopes his efforts and the efforts of all the people around him would be reflected once all the votes were counted.
IN THE NEWS:
"I am totally in awe of the energy and efforts made by the whole team," he said.
On Saturday night in the Liberal Party room, other members were closely watching the votes come in at a national level.
In the earlier part of the evening they remained cautiously optimistic.
One member noted there was a lighter feeling in the room compared to other federal elections.
In past interviews with The Courier, Mr Green has flagged his interest in politics and his interest in running again in the seat.
"What I would do differently is start campaigning earlier quite simply," he said.
"The last seven weeks, almost two months I have traversed the entire electorate.
"I have really enjoyed it, getting to know the people better.
"I have known many of them before through my professional life and social life."
Mr Green said he was very appreciative of all the people who helped and volunteered their time to his campaign.
Advertisement
"There are so many volunteers and I am a little bit fatigued to properly remember them all, but they have had a huge impact," he said.
LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Federal election day 2022 in Ballarat: follow it live
Among them was Timothy Vo, the Liberal candidate for Ballarat in the 2019 federal election.
He had spent the day handing out flyers in Mount Clear.
"I have absolutely been involved with the Liberal Party (since 2019)," he said.
Advertisement
"They have given me a lot and I do it because of the great members we have out here.
"Getting out and involved in an election like this is what it is all about for us."
Mr Vo said it is important to have young people involved in politics.
"Our democratic process is important and also put skin in the game in how Australia is governed and what our future is like," he said.
"The more young people who are involved and engaged is a great result.
Advertisement
"We see that with young people at the polling booths for both sides (of politics)."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.