A NIGHT to remember from guard Koen Sapwell has led the Ballarat Miners to their fourth consecutive win, as they proved too strong for the Melbourne Tigers.
Sapwell hit 33 points in a dominant one man show, the only Miner to make double figures as his outside shooting game took to Selkirk Stadium in his most productive performance since joining the club.
But while Sapwell was dominant, there was plenty around in support with Will Hynes continuing his great form with nine points, Zac Dunmore hit eight as did Preston Bungei, Deng Gak and impressive debutant JD Miller who brought the house down with a classic alley-oop dunk deep into the last quarter which sealed the win.
The Miners jumped out of the block to a 16-point lead at half time, but Melbourne fought back hard in the third quarter thanks a crazy quarter from Michael Wearne where he hit four from five three points attempts as they reduced the margin to just two points.
However his hot hand dried up in the last quarter. He finished with 21 points, but only five from 15 from the perimetre as the Miners made the most of the misses to pile on the pressure in the final moments.
Coach Luke Sunderland said while it got a little ugly in the third quarter, he was rapt with the response of his team.
"The third quarter probably ruined a great game for us, I thought we were a little off on offence," he said.
"Our first half was great with 53 points and even though the second half was a little lean, to be able to hold a team to 72, that's a good sign.
"Koen is capable of games like that and while he's the only one in double figures, we've got lots of eights and nines, so we're happy with that."
The Miners face Waverley on Sunday in their third consecutive double header.
"Tomorrow will be a long drive, but we'll get that one done and then we might have a night off on Tuesday, it's been a big run.
"If we can get that one, we'll be in great shape."
