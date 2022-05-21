IT wasn't the greatest performance from the Ballarat Miners, but they got the job done with a 12-point win over the Melbourne Tigers on Saturday night.
While Jade Melbourne was once again at her classy best, top-scoring with 27 points, this night belonged to another recruit Isabella Brancatisano who starred in a second half, with 24 points including six three pointers in a masterful display.
Advertisement
The Miners put on 28 points in the first quarter and 27 in the last but the middle two quarters were a struggle as Melbourne fought back thanks mainly to the work of Tess Heal.
Heal was a solo performer for the Tigers, but she didn't have the support that the Miners did, with Zitina Aokuso also scoring 21 points to go with her 10 rebounds as the Miners pushed away to a solid win.
Miners coach David Herbert said the team on their third consecutive double-header weekend was starting to run on empty.
"Defensively we were poor and I didn't think we executed very well, full credit to Melbourne they played very well offensively," he said.
"I thought we were collapsing a bit on the ball, so to come away with a 12-point win was a good result, but we can't be allowing teams to do that.
"We are starting to physically struggle, a few of us have the flu, but no excuses we have to be better than that against the good teams."
Herbert had plenty of praise for Brancatisano's game.
"I've known 'Isa' for a long time and I know what she can do and we all saw that in the final quarter.
"I can't really explain our offence right now, we are quite patchy and we were over the place, so we need to find a way to do that, and that's up to me to work out."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.