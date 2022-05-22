THE Ballarat Miners women have moved to within striking distance of the top four in NBL1 South after scoring two wins on their third consecutive double-header weekend.
Saturday night's scrappy win over Melbourne Tigers was back-ended by a game of skill and control on the road against the Waverley Falcons, moving the team to a 5-3 record on the season.
While Saturday night's 12-point win wasn't the greatest performance against the side ranked on the bottom of the ladder, it was enough to move the team into the win-loss positive for the first time this season.
Sunday's road win, when the team had plenty of excuses for being tired after their arduous start to the season, was full of merit and it sets the squad up beautifully with a tough stretch of away games ahead, although thankfully no more back-to-back games in the short team.
On Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium Jade Melbourne was once again at her classy best, top-scoring with 27 points.
While Melbourne's class shone through early, in truth it was a game that belonged to another 2022 recruit Isabella Brancatisano who starred in a second half, with 24 points including six three pointers in a masterful display.
The Miners put on 28 points in the first quarter and 27 in the last but the middle two quarters were a struggle as Melbourne fought back thanks mainly to the work of Tess Heal.
Heal was a solo performer for the Tigers, but she didn't have the support that the Miners did.
Miners centre Zitina Aokuso also scored 21 points and 10 rebounds in support of Melbourne and Brancatisano, as the Miners pushed away late in the contest to post a solid win.
Miners coach David Herbert said after the Melbourne game, the team had looked like it was starting to run on empty.
"Defensively we were poor and I didn't think we executed very well, full credit to Melbourne they played very well offensively," he said.
"I thought we were collapsing a bit on the ball, so to come away with a 12-point win was a good result, but we can't be allowing teams to do that. We are starting to physically struggle, a few of us have the flu, but no excuses we have to be better than that against the good teams."
Herbert had plenty of praise for Brancatisano's game.
"I've known 'Isa' for a long time and I know what she can do and we all saw that in the final quarter.
"I can't really explain our offence right now, we are quite patchy and we were over the place, so we need to find a way to do that, and that's up to me to work out."
Sunday's 77-63 win was full of merit and was set-up by a 25-15 first quarter.
Aokuso was the one who caused havoc for the Waverley defence. She was constantly able to move into good scoring positions in the key, top scoring with 20 points to go with her 10 rebounds.
Her strong positioning enabled her to shoot at 75 per cent for the match, although she probably left a few points on the floor with just one from five from the foul line.
Early in the second quarter, the Miners had opened up a 14-point lead, but the home team kept closing and at one stage in the last term, reduced the margin to five as the Miners looked to be tiring.
But when Millie Cracknell stepped up for consecutive three pointers, finishing with 14 points on the day from her 27 minutes on court, the match was as good as over before Melbourne put the finishing touches on the win.
The wins have moved the Miners into the top eight for the first time this season. The 5-3 record has them in sixth position, but only one win off top placed Mount Gambier. In fact the five leaves them on the same points as second-placed Launceston, although that team has two games in hand having only played six matches to date.
THE Ballarat Miners men have split their third successive double-header, proving too strong from Melbourne Tigers, but falling to Waverley Falcons on Sunday.
On Saturday night, Koen Sapwell hit 33 points in a dominant one man show, the only Miner to make double figures as the home side won 86-72, leading all night to run away late to a convincing win.
Sunday was a different story however, with the Miners looking half a step off their experienced opponents. Trailing by as much as 17 in the third quarter, the Miners rallied late to have a couple of chances to reduce the margin to four with four minutes remaining.
But it wasn't to be, despite an encouraging showing from import JD Miller with 19 points, the Miners fell short 67-74.
While Sapwell was the dominant figure on Saturday night, he had plenty of support with Will Hynes continuing his great form with nine points, Zac Dunmore hit eight as did Preston Bungei, Deng Gak and impressive Miller on debut who brought the house down with a classic alley-oop dunk deep into the last quarter which sealed the win.
Coach Luke Sunderland said while it got a little ugly in the third quarter, he was rapt with the response of his team.
"The third quarter probably ruined a great game for us, I thought we were a little off on offence," he said.
"Our first half was great with 53 points and even though the second half was a little lean, to be able to hold a team to 72, that's a good sign.
"Koen is capable of games like that and while he's the only one in double figures, we've got lots of eights and nines, so we're happy with that."
The Miners are on the road next weekend up against Keilor Thunder.
