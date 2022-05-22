The Courier

Ballarat Miners prove too hot for Melbourne Tigers in NBL1 South women

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 22 2022 - 7:53am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP PERFORMER: Isabella Brancatisano was the star for the Ballarat Miners in the win over the Melbourne Tigers.

THE Ballarat Miners women have moved to within striking distance of the top four in NBL1 South after scoring two wins on their third consecutive double-header weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.