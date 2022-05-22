Rokewood-Corindhap remains undefeated in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade season as the Grasshoppers recorded a 53-39 win over Dunnstown on Saturday.
The Grasshoppers' sixth-consecutive victory was their first against a top-eight side this year with coach Kerry Lightfoot proud of her side's performance on Saturday.
"We played really well, it was a fantastic team effort, it was a perfect example of everybody contributing and executing their roles," Lightfoot said.
"We had a number of different people slotting into defence and it didn't matter what combination we put out there it was always seamless."
The third-placed Grasshoppers managed to break away in the second quarter but Lightfoot admitted the 14-goal final margin should have been more.
"Dunnstown challenged us early but we started to get on top of things in the second quarter, they are a quality side so we did a great job to restrict their attack."
"We could have easily come away with a 20-goal win so there are always things to build on and take away from the game."
Rokewood-Corindhap's 53-goal performance was the highest score Dunnstown has conceded this season with the Grasshoppers attackers working nicely together as always.
"Goal-attack Libby Denouden was close to best-on-court, she played an awesome game and is consistently a quality player," Lightfoot said.
"Jess Rainsford and Libby both worked really well together up forward, they always have a great understanding between them."
The Grasshoppers face another challenge in round seven when they match-up against fourth-placed Learmonth.
"It's been a really good start to the season and we've won the games we've expected to win so far, but we have some tougher games coming up such as Learmonth next week," she said.
"We are excited to test ourselves against those top teams and we're not afraid of playing them, we're embracing the opportunity to go head to head to see where we sit."
Learmonth will head into the clash on a four-game winning streak after a 37-goal victory over Clunes as the Lakies have only dropped one game to ladder-leaders Buninyong.
The Bombers cruised to their fifth-consecutive win in a 52-32 outing against Gordon, with Buninyong, Rokewood-Corindhap and Springbank the last three unbeaten sides.
Beaufort remains within striking distance of the top four with a 50-goal thumping over the winless Ballan as the Crows sit alongside Learmonth on 20 points through six rounds of Central Highlands Netball League action.
A GRADE
Newlyn 49 d Hepburn 21
Bungaree 59 d Creswick 41
Beaufort 66 d Ballan 16
Springbank 65 d Daylesford 22
Rokewood-Corindhap 53 d Dunnstown 39
Learmonth 69 d Skipton 32
Clunes 43 d Waubra 39
Buninyong 52 d Gordon 32
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 283.82; BUNINYONG 24, 245.83; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 204.43; LEARMONTH 20, 212.36; BEAUFORT 20, 155.17; NEWLYN 16, 135.50; SKIPTON 16, 112.77; DUNNSTOWN 12, 128.71; Gordon 12, 97.82; Bungaree 12, 95.24; Clunes 12, 79.33; Daylesford 8, 70.28; Waubra 8, 45.14; Carngham-Linton 4, 49.83; Ballan 2, 46.13; Hepburn 2, 38.11; Creswick 0, 47.87
B GRADE
Newlyn 59 d Hepburn 7
Bungaree 47 d Creswick 13
Beaufort 24 d Ballan 20
Springbank 42 d Daylesford 12
Dunnstown 45 d Rokewood-Corindhap 22
Learmonth 29 d Skipton 18
Clunes 33 d Waubra 0
Buninyong 47 d Gordon 33
LADDER: BUNGAREE 24, 205.94; BUNINYONG 24, 175.37; LEARMONTH 20, 181.54; SPRINGBANK 20, 153.21; GORDON 16, 165.38; CLUNES 16, 163.49; BEAUFORT 16, 104; BALLAN 12, 121.26; Dunnstown 12, 114.21; Newlyn 12, 100; Skipton 12, 97.79; Carngham-Linton 12, 73.83; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 85.80; Waubra 8, 74.85; Hepburn 4, 20.27; Creswick 0, 50; Daylesford 0, 27.57
C GRADE
Bungaree 43 d Creswick 13
Ballan 31 d Beaufort 28
Springbank 59 d Daylesford 7
Dunnstown 22 d Rokewood-Corindhap 15
Learmonth 47 d Skipton 32
Clunes 46 d Waubra 24
Buninyong 46 d Gordon 20
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 267.86; BUNINYONG 24, 248.48; BUNGAREE 20, 155.45; BALLAN 20, 139.81; NEWLYN 20, 130.43; CLUNES 16, 137.50; DUNNSTOWN 16, 82.50; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 140.94; Learmonth 12, 101.35; Gordon 12, 94.74; Beaufort 12, 85.42; Skipton 8, 76.92; Carngham-Linton 8, 76.25; Waubra 8, 47.54; Daylesford 4, 20.95; Creswick 0, 51.64
17/UNDER
Hepburn 36 d Newlyn 24
Bungaree 37 d Creswick 12
Beaufort 13 d Ballan 12
Springbank 34 d Daylesford 27
Dunnstown 28 d Rokewood-Corindhap 17
Learmonth 30 d Skipton 26
Waubra 35 d Clunes 27
Buninyong 39 d Gordon 11
LADDER: HEPBURN 24, 238.14; BUNGAREE 24, 230.67; SKIPTON 20, 181; NEWLYN 20, 162.07; BUNINYONG 20, 119.81; CARNGHAM-LINTON 16, 135.16; SPRINGBANK 16, 124.41; CLUNES 12, 179.46; Dunnstown 12, 106.29; Learmonth 12, 100; Waubra 12, 79.02; Beaufort 12, 65.49; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 92.62; Gordon 4, 60.26; Daylesford 4, 51.35; Ballan 0, 34.32; Creswick, 0 16.13
15/UNDER
Hepburn 36 d Newlyn 12
Bungaree 44 d Creswick 4
Ballan 26 d Beaufort 6
Springbank 35 d Daylesford 12
Rokewood-Corindhap 22 d Dunnstown 19
Skipton 45 d Learmonth 17
Clunes 36 d Waubra 6
Gordon 21 d Buninyong 11
LADDER; GORDON 24, 380.43; HEPBURN 24, 368.57; SPRINGBANK 24, 343.55; SKIPTON 24, 340.98; CLUNES 20, 321.95; BUNGAREE 20, 259.32; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 112.50; NEWLYN 12, 88.68; Learmonth 12, 75.35; Buninyong 10, 85.11; Ballan 8, 71.85; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 52.46; Beaufort 8, 34.97; Daylesford 4, 36.97; Waubra 4, 18.50; Dunnstown 2, 34.22; Creswick 0, 7.58
13/UNDER
Newlyn 31 d Hepburn 5
Creswick 13 d Bungaree 10
Ballan 13 d Ballan 1
Springbank 20 d Daylesford 11
Dunnstown 6 drew Rokewood-Corindhap 6
Skipton 17 d Learmonth 13
Clunes 18 d Waubra 15
Gordon 22 d Buninyong 5
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 409.52; GORDON 24, 247.50; CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 267.27; NEWLYN 20, 235; SKIPTON 16, 117.19; CLUNES 16, 112.33; BUNINYONG 16, 73.13; DUNNSTOWN 14, 82.81; Bungaree 12, 75.49; Ballan 12, 70.73; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 58.75; Learmonth 8, 115.87; Creswick 8, 70.45; Daylesford 4, 89.83; Waubra 4, 56; Hepburn 4, 28.28; Beaufort 4, 13.24
