The Courier

Rokewood-Corindhap's dream start continues | Central Highlands Netball League A Grade Rd 6 Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 22 2022 - 7:33am, first published 1:15am
FULL STRETCH: Gordon's Lydia Ewing takes possession against Buninyong on Saturday. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Rokewood-Corindhap remains undefeated in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade season as the Grasshoppers recorded a 53-39 win over Dunnstown on Saturday.

