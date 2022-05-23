Dominant display sees Highlanders rise to second

The Ballarat Highlanders claimed their third win of the Premiership Reserve season with a 62-19 victory over the last-placed Melbourne Chargers.
The Highlanders held a 31-14 lead at half time before running away with the match in the second half as the win sees Ballarat rise to second in the standings.
Highlanders coach Clint Smith was incredibly happy with the squad's start to the season.
"It's a really good time to be at the club, we're translating our training onto the field," he said.
"The game wasn't perfect, we left at least six tries so it could have been over a lot earlier."
Matty Dewar played his first game back from injury and impressed Smith with his performance.
"Matty was a stand out, he played very well especially considering his recent injury."
"It was a good time for Matty to return, it sort of eases him into our next match against Cerberus."
The 3-1 side will host third-placed Cerberus at Doug Dean Reserve on Saturday afternoon at 3.15pm.
