Ballarat Highlanders breeze past Melbourne in Premiership Reserve blowout

Edward Holland
Edward Holland
Updated May 23 2022 - 1:04am, first published 12:30am
Dominant display sees Highlanders rise to second

The Ballarat Highlanders claimed their third win of the Premiership Reserve season with a 62-19 victory over the last-placed Melbourne Chargers.

