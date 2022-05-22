A late Shaun Owens breakthrough saw Ballarat City FC record an impressive 2-all draw in its NPL3 home match-up against Preston on Saturday.
City FC entered the round 10 affair coming off thumping losses to Melbourne Victory and Western United with the then second-placed Preston Lions looming as another tough challenge.
Advertisement
However, player-manager Michael Trigger's side was up for the challenge as City FC claimed one of their best results of the season.
"It wasn't easy but we played very well, it was a really good day out in front of a big crowd as well," he said.
Trigger broke through first for Ballarat just before half time to respond to the Lions' opening goal within two minutes.
"Alphonso Mahindo hit me with a good little pass and I managed to get it over the top of the keeper which was great."
Prominent goal scorer Nuh Sehavdic gave the Lions a 2-1 lead in the 77th minute leaving City FC little time to respond, but centre-back Shaun Owens found a way in the 87th minute as City FC earned a much-needed point against the red-hot Lions.
"It was a bit of a scramble and we just found a way to force it over the line but we, and Shaun, will absolutely take it," Trigger said.
"Shaun did an exceptional job at centre-back and he it was great to see him get rewarded for his team-first performance."
Though the draw did not stop City FC from falling to 11th in the standings due to Springvale's 5-2 win over Whittlesea Ranges, to salvage a point in a match-up that Trigger knew would be tough has brought the club back to life.
"The boys were up and about after the game and deserve to be proud of their performance."
"Hopefully we can replicate that performance over the next two to three weeks and rebuild our season."
City FC visit the sixth-placed North Sunshine Eagles on Saturday as the club looks to build off of its recent performance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.