Ballarat Heritage Festival is in full swing, with hundreds of people in the CBD for a classic car show and shine on Sunday afternoon.
The Ballarat Memorial Concert Band played from the George Hotel's balcony as enthusiasts wandered through Lydiard Street, checking out the Mining Exchange's comprehensive Craft Lab exhibition as well.
"I acquired it in pieces, I had to make the body for it, it was actually quick, maybe two and a half years," he said proudly.
"The building of it was the best bit - the driving's fun, but actually making it's the best bit, It's a bit tricky, it's old technology.
"We had to put two horns on, because my wife insisted on hers, and the kids just love it."
Also enjoying the heritage vibe were Admiral and Lady Gold, posing amongst the vehicles and delighting children.
"As a statue, you're silent and quiet, but we create that beautiful magical bubble so people can come in and meet us."
"We've been doing this 25 years, we were Bourke Street buskers for many years before we started travelling the world," added Lady Gold, also known as Sam Starr.
The Ballarat Heritage Festival continues this week, with the famous Beard and Moustache Competition at Hop Temple on May 28, foodie tours and exhibitions throughout the city, and a steam train arriving for weekend tours.
