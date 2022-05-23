Lake Wendouree claimed its first BFLW win in three years on Sunday by holding off a challenging Bacchus Marsh outfit to win by 24-points in Darley.
The Lakers led at every change in the 7.5 (47) to 3.5 (23) drought-breaking win with first-year coach Lee Venville ecstatic with the club's result on the weekend.
"The girls were absolutely over the moon when the siren went on Sunday," he said.
"We can see that we are getting better and better every week and Sunday's win was one of the best things I have been a part of for years."
The Lakers lost their opening four matches by an average margin of 90 points and came into Sunday's match following a 163-point loss to Sebastopol after struggling to field a full squad.
"We've been stuck dealing with injuries and have had about seven girls out with COVID every week," Venville said.
Emily McNeight kicked three goals in her first game for the Lakers as Maddy Seebeck opened the match with two of her own.
"It was Emily's first game for the club and she had a really impressive performance," Venville said.
"Maddy Seebeck is one of our juniors but she has brought so much to the team this year and has been phenomenal."
The sixth-placed Lakers now turn their attention to the red-hot Darley, who ended Sebastopol's three-game winning streak with a quality performance on Sunday.
"Darley will be a massive challenge but the girls just go out hard every week," Venville said.
The 4-1 Devils remain in second-place after Melton were forced to forfeit its match-up against the undefeated Redan due to COVID-19.
