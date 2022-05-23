The Courier

Federal election 2022: Labor claims new federal seat of Hawke

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 23 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:00am
First time: Hawke's Labor candidate Sam Rae hands out flyers in Ballan on Saturday morning. Picture: The Courier

The new seat of Hawke, covering Ballan, Bacchus Marsh, and Melton, has gone to the ALP's Sam Rae.

