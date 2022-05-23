The new seat of Hawke, covering Ballan, Bacchus Marsh, and Melton, has gone to the ALP's Sam Rae.
The seat was formed last year, pinching part of the eastern end of Ballarat near Gordon down to Mount Wallace, to address the booming population in the area, which also includes Sunbury to the north-east.
As of Sunday afternoon, Mr Rae had claimed 37.09 per cent of first preference votes, fending off 10 other challengers, including six conservatives, three progressives, and an independent, with Liberal Enamul Haque taking 26.33 per cent.
On a two-party preferred basis, Mr Rae won 57.41 to 42.59 against Mr Haque, according to the Australian Electoral Commission, with an informal vote across the electorate of 9.21 per cent, an increase of 3.67 per cent.
Mr Rae won all of the booths in the electorate on a two-party preferred basis, except for Toolern Vale, north of Melton.
In Ballan, of the 1459 votes cast, just over a third went to Mr Rae, at 483, with 365 for Mr Haque and 127 for the Greens' Lynda Wheelock.
The United Australia Party's Andrew Cuthbertson won 8.34 per cent of the vote in Ballan, with 111 ballots.
It was far closer at the Myrniong and Blackwood booths, with the Greens pulling just slightly ahead of the Liberals in Blackwood.
Both the Greens and independent Jarrod Bingham polled well ahead of the UAP across the entire electorate, with about 8 per cent of the vote each, and the UAP pulling in almost 7 per cent.
In other Ballarat-adjacent electorates, Labor's Libby Coker retained Corangamite with a 7.68 per cent swing, defeating Liberal Stephanie Asher 59-41, and Liberal minister Dan Tehan held onto Wannon despite a large 10.7 per cent swing toward independent Alex Dyson, a former Triple J breakfast radio host.
To the north-west, in Mallee, Anne Webster received a 4.2 per cent swing to hold the seat for The Nationals against Labor's Carole Hart.
