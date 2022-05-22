Serious injuries to two coaches, Towners claim another big scalp | CHFL round 6 game-by-game reviews, details

Big wins, a first victory for Waubra for the season and serious injuries to two senior coaches are among the talking points out of round six in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
Here's a match-by-match review with the latest on injuries and watch the coaches had to say.
There is no stopping Dunnstown at the moment in the Central Highlands Football League.
While the same can be said about the unbeaten Springbank and Gordon, the Towners continue to deny other leading aspirants in toughest start to the season of any of the top contenders.
They have played four sides in the top eight, losing only to Gordon by three points.
Springbank has met only one side in the top eight at the moment - Bungaree, and beat them comprehensively - and Gordon has played just one - Dunnstown.
Rokewood-Corindhap became their latest victim at Rokewood on Saturday - winning by 15 points in a typically Dunnstown-driven low-scoring affair.
Not even inaccurate kicking for goal by the Towners could stop them as they booted 6.18.
A run of misses from directly in front in the third term allowed the Grasshoppers to keep in touch.
Dunnstown led most of the day in the third term and stretched its advantage to 19 points.
Rokewood-Corindhap surged to get within a goal early in the last quarter, but as it was all day it was the likes of key forward Travis Parsons, ruckman Khyle Ford, tall Will Henderson, Flynn Stevenson and Connor Tangey who kept the game back in the Towners' favour.
Once again it was a satisfied Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins.
"We did it the hard way, but we came to get the premiership points and we're happy in that regard."
It was no surprise that goalkicking was the first subject on Wilkins' post-match agenda.
"Obviously goalkicking was an issue. We know it's an issue.
"We could have put the game away much earlier.
"Top the boys' credit though, it didn't deflate us," he said.
"We always knew they were going to keep coming at us and in the end it was won on a bit of heart and spirit."
Wilkins said Dunnstown always felt comfortable with their set up behind the football.
"We kept our shape. Our defenders have been terrific all year."
Once again this was a key factor in negating the Hoppers' ability to push forward.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Shaune Moloney said he was thrilled with the effort and discipline to stick with the game plan.
"I've taken out of it that we're not quite a top four side like Dunnstown, but we're not far off them and we're going to keep getting better until we are."
He said while Dunnstown did dominate forward entries, the Grasshoppers did improve that aspect of their game after a few tweaks at half-time.
Moloney said Dunnstown's ruck dominance had allowed it to surge forward from stoppages with confidence and open up the game - putting the Hoppers on the back foot.
Rokewood-Corindhap's better players were in defence with Joe Bragagnolo dominant across half back, and Zac Jenkins and Rupert Armstrong repeatedly rebounding the football.
Dunnstown's performance closely replicated its win over Skipton the previous week and has it up to fifth position behind Springbank, Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton.
In addition to the Emus, the Towners have already beaten Hepburn and now face Springbank.
Rokewood-Corindhap drops to sixth, just one game inside the top eight.
Waubra had its first win of the season - defeating Clunes by 16 points at Clunes.
There was nothing easy about it though.
The Roos opened up the game in the second quarter, only to see Clunes claw its way back.
While it was what Waubra desperately needed to get their campaign going, it was a second near miss in many weeks for the Magpies.
Clunes was within seven points at the last break and closed to within a kick, but was not able to finish on.
Big Waubra forward Hayden Hughes was the difference.
While the official match results show he booted seven goals, Waubra coach Matt James said Hughes actually kicked eight.
"He probably had 14 or 15 shots on goals."
James said it was a win with effort rather than class. Playing there is always tough and hard."
James said it was a pleasing day.
"It takes some of the pressure off. It's not all doom and gloom. We can get out there and enjoy our footy."
Important Waubra forward Brandon Green was sidelined for the second half with an eye issue and the Roos also lost Will Corbett to a second concussion for the season.
This was his first game back after being concussed against Gordon.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said the Magpies had shown they could match better sides, but needed some polish to finish off games.
He said added midfield depth would make a difference.
"The boys in there have to do a lot of work and it takes a toll by the end of the day. We just ran out of legs."
Davidson said they tried a few things to stop Hughes, including having someone dropping into the space in front of him, but there was no stopping him.
As well as the loss, Clunes lost Bailey Pickering and John Fazio to hamstring injuries.
Beaufort stretched its winning sequence to four by downing Ballan by 31 points at Beaufort on Saturday.
However, the focus for each side by the end of the day was on two of their senior coaches, who were taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.
Ballan head coach Tristan Batten has a punctured lung.
Batten has been troubled by hamstring issues and was filling in for the reserves when he suffered a knock.
Beaufort joint coach Mitch Jenkins' season is most likely over after he broke a lower leg.
His joint coach Brendan Howard, who was not at the game, said the fractured fibula required surgery.
Howard said while the margin was comfortable, it was only during the third term that Beaufort had been able to impose itself on the game.
He said the Crows' main focus was to start producing four-quarter efforts.
Beaufort's four wins has seventh - one win inside the top eight.
Ballan assistant coach Daniel Nielson said it was an improved performance and but for missing opportunities in front of goal in the second quarter it might have been a closer contest.
We got a bit of run on and put more work into our game, but we missed our chances.
"That was disappointing and seemed to deflate us going into half-time after keeping them to one point in the second quarter.
"Unfortunately it was Beaufort which got a run-on in the third and we seemed to run out of legs."
Nielson said Ballan had pencilled this game in as one of four games it had coming up in which they were in with an genuine chance after having one of the toughest draws to start to the season.
He said so while there had been merit in the performance, a win was what they had hoped to acheieve.
Gordon rediscovered its killer instinct to run away by an emphatic 93-point win against Buninyong at Gordon.
The unbeaten Eagles had a battle on its hands until half-time before leaving the Bombers in their wake with eight goals in each of the third and fourth terms.
Joint coach Adam Toohey found his range with seven goals for Gordon.
Toohey said the Eagles were some way off their best in the opening half and it was pleasing to see them respond to the challenge as they did.
"We've only been just going and a lot of the youngsters took a step up.
"Everyone got around each other and we were able to go on with it."
Gordon added to its injury list with prime midfielder Jordan Clampit joining the growing number of players across the competition with hamstring strains.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said the Bombers were right in the game until early in the third quarter, but from the point on had been overwhelmed by Gordon's work rate.
"The were really impressive in the last quarter and a half, and the score reflected that.
"They also played well early, but we felt we were matching them, but as the game wore on they kicked on."
This leaves Buninyong on two wins and back in 11th position.
Springbank had another comprehensive win, this time over Daylesford at Wallace.
The Tigers warmed up for their biggest assignment to date against Dunnstown with another massive margin of 108 points.
And they did it again without key forward Zak Bozanich.
Instead it was Steve Staunton (six goals) and Connor Parkin (five) who not for the first time provided the potency in attack.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the size and strength of Springbank's midfield and the way they spread the football had been too much to deal with.
He said being severely undermanned had not helped the Bulldogs' cause either.
Jarrad said it had been tough enough with his best 18, but playing with only 18 players for more than a half had made it even worse - especially against a side like Springbank, which continually spread the ground.
Daylesford was always facing an uphill battle, but it was made even tougher when after starting with a reduced interchange of two on the back of two late withdrawals and then losing two of its best midfielders Michael Cummings and Tom Sullivan to knee injuries before half-time.
Jarrad said the extent of Cummings' injury, sustained when he twisted the joint on landing after jumping for a mark, was not yet known.
He said the knee was swollen, but it was yet to be determined whether it was structural or soft tissue damage. He expects the Bulldogs to be out at least until after the Queen's birthday long weekend break.
Jarrad is more pessimistic about what the outcome might be for Sullivan.
Bungaree had by far its biggest win of the season in front of a home crowd.
The Demons were in a class of their in saluting by 145 points against Creswick.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the day had been all about executing exactly how they wanted to play.
He said there were tougher assignments around the corner and when the opportunity arose it was important to make the most of ensuring they got everything right.
"They're young, they're improving, they had an off day.
"We played well, we take the points and move on."
Waight said as important as getting a percentage booster was, that was not an objective.
"We don't want the season to come down to percentage. We've given ourselves a chance now to have our fate in own hands."
Bungaree will challenge a striking charge against Connor O'Keefe.
He has been offered a set two-match suspension, but the Demons will take the matter to the tribunal.
O'Connor was reported and yellow carded, leaving Bungaree with 17 players on the ground for a large part of the second term.
While this leaves Creswick winless and 16th, Bungaree has picked itself up to eighth with three wins.
Skipton bounced back from its first loss to overcome Learmonth by 25 points at Skipton.
With neither side kicking a goal in the opening term, the Emus grabbed a break with four goals in the second and this was to be prove too much for Lakies to peg back.
Skipton joint Sam Willian admitted to getting a little nervous when Learmonth did close within a couple of goals late, but the Emus had the answers.
"We got the win, that's satisfying.
"We probably should have won by a lot more, but we'll take the points in what was a danger game.
"It was a midfield battle, but we eventually took control after having the better in the territory battle."
Learmonth coach Nick Willox said Skipton had taken the game away from them with a superior midfield.
He said he did not feel that Learmonth was ever out of the game, but not being able to take their chances in attack had been costly.
The Lakies lost match-winning midfielder Brenton Powell and Ollie Ross before the game and then had its midfield further thinned when Will Green was sidelined with ankle trouble halfway through the match.
Skipton remains third, while Learmonth is out of the top on percentage.
Hepburn outclassed Newlyn by 107 points at Hepburn.
Burras coach Mitch Banner said the outcome reinforced the benefit of getting games into youngsters while several "topliners' were sidelined.
"It was a complete performance across the board with 22 contributors."
"It is another stepping stone towards in what we hope will be a really good season for us.
"We take the win, but now look to where we can improve next time.
"With a young sider that's always the key message - keepimproving and hopefully the scoreboard will look after itself," Banner said.
Banner contributed seven goals and young Nathan Rodgers impressed with five majors.
Learmonth coach Chris Banwell said the Cats were prepared for the pace and skill level Hepburn was going to deliver, but were unable to go with them.
"It wasn't a great day. They were a level above us and we were not as accountable as we needed to be."
Banwell said with some inexperience it turned out be a bit of education, especially for the younger end of the list.
Wes Carter suffered a dislocated shoulder.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
