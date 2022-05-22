REVEALED: the defender who racked up nearly 40 touches at 90 per cent efficiency

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics in the Ballarat Football Netball League.

See all the figures from round six below.

The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).

MELTON V NORTH BALLARAT



Melton 19.7 (121) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)

EAST POINT V BALLARAT

East Point 17.10 (112) d Ballarat 11.14 (80)



REDAN V DARLEY

Darley 20.13 (133) d Redan 10.18 (78)

SUNBURY V LAKE WENDOUREE

Sunbury 14.16 (100) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)



BACCHUS MARSH V MELTON SOUTH

Melton South 15.8 (98) d Bacchus Marsh 15.7 (97)