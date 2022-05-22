The Ballarat Royals are the last undefeated side remaining in the Geelong Baseball Association after recording an 11-3 win against Guild at home on Saturday.
The Royals recovered from a 3-2 deficit in the middle of the third inning as manager Brendan Robinson noted that the Royals' batting depth was crucial on the weekend.
"Despite losing the lead, we felt like we were in control all game, when you can hit from one to nine you're never out of the contest," he said.
The Royals responded quickly in the bottom of the third with a two-run inning to retake the lead before the game reached a scoreless stalemate until Ballarat piled on seven runs in the final inning.
Jordan Isbister returned to the A grade starting lineup to pitch out the entire game, including six scoreless innings, as Matt Jones led the way at the plate, consistently getting on base to record 3 RBIs.
"Jordan was outstanding again on the mound, giving us plenty of opportunities as he always does," Robinson said.
The Royals travel to play Lara on Saturday after the Wildcats handed East Belmont its first loss of the season in round five.
