Ballarat Royals land knockout final inning in Guild thumping

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 23 2022 - 12:13am, first published May 22 2022 - 11:43pm
FOCUSED: Matt Jones had 3 RBIs in 4 at-bats on Saturday. Picture: Luke Hemer.

The Ballarat Royals are the last undefeated side remaining in the Geelong Baseball Association after recording an 11-3 win against Guild at home on Saturday.

