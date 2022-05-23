Darley has issued a strong statement on its pursuit of grand final redemption with star all-rounder Danza Hyatt set to return for the 2022-23 Ballarat Cricket Association season.
The former West Indies international will enter a fifth season with the Lions having already won two premierships with the club.
The champion all-rounder will return as one of the competition's most damaging players.
Hyatt was the BCA's leading runscorer (539 runs at 49), and among the top wickettakers (12 at 14.50) before he returned to his native Jamaica after the January 26 public holiday to re-unite with his family.
Hyatt finished eighth in the E.J Cleary Medal count despite missing the final six rounds of the season.
The 39-year-old had been stuck in Australia since the start of the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19 border restrictions and missed the birth of his youngest child.
Hyatt was a notable loss from the Lions' grand final side which lost to Golden Point by 56 runs.
Since first joining the club for the 2018-19 season, Hyatt has racked up 2521 runs at an average of 52.52, including five centuries and 18 half-centuries as well as 49 wickets at 19.04, with best figures of 4-14.
It's believed the club is also in discussions with English batter Harry Killoran about a potential return next season.
Elsewhere, Lucas has announced Shean Vanderwert will serve as coach and captain next season.
Vanderwert played first grade for both North Ballarat and Buninyong last summer.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
