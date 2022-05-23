The Courier

Federal election 2022 in Ballarat: where did the votes go at your polling booth?

Updated May 23 2022 - 2:24am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where did the votes go at your polling booth?

As the dust settles from Catherine King's comprehensive election victory, it's time to have a closer look at how the election played out in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.