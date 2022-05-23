Where did the votes go at your polling booth?

As the dust settles from Catherine King's comprehensive election victory, it's time to have a closer look at how the election played out in Ballarat.
The Courier has analysed all the voting booths in the electorate to paint a picture of exactly how the votes were distributed.
Unsurprisingly, the map is a sea of red to indicate Labor's dominance in the area, with Ms King winning 50 out of 54 polling booths in the electorate.
The only booths in which the Liberals, led by Ben Green, saw victory were on the outer fringes of the electorate: Bungaree, Learmonth, Cape Clear and Rokewood.
This compares to just three booth victories from the 2019 federal election, although Cape Clear was not involved in the Ballarat electorate three years ago.
The Greens, led by John Barnes in Ballarat, saw a notable increase throughout the entire electorate, despite not winning any polling booths.
In fact, there were only two booths in which the Greens swing went backwards - Rokewood and Cape Clear.
The biggest towards the Greens were in Black Hill (+13.1%) and Soldiers Hill (+12.19%), while the Hepburn Shire booths of Daylesford, Hepburn Springs and Glenlyon all saw the Greens trump the Liberals.
As of 12pm Monday, 82,335 out of 110,704 eligible votes had been counted in Ballarat.
