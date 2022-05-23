The Courier

Creating a mental health legacy for Ballarat High teacher James Petrie

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
May 23 2022 - 7:30pm
LEGACY: James Petrie's family including mum Anne Petrie, Emma Grills and his partner Jane Douglass join with Walking Off the War Within's John Shanahan and Josh Martin, Ballarat High year 12 Charli Jones and Riva Springbett and teacher Mark Verbene raising support for Walking Off the War Within. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

ANNE Petrie says her son James would be so proud to know his students were rallying support for mental health and a grassroots campaign he valued, Walking Off the War Within.

