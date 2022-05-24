BFNL player of the year, round six: see who got the votes here

East Point star Jordan Johnston has catapulted towards the top of The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League Player of the Year leaderboard after collecting nine votes across his past two games.
The Roos forward kicked six goals in a win against Ballarat at the weekend to pick up four votes.
Johnston also took a league-high eight contested marks.
Brother Matt Johnston collected five votes from the game with a 35-disposal, 12-clearance and nine-tackles performance.
Jordan Johnston sits equal second alongside Melton ball-magnet Jack Walker with 14 votes, one off leader Brett Bewley.
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
3 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (East Point)
2 - William Liston (Ballarat)
1 - Bryson McDougall (East Point)
5 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
4 - Ryan Carter (Melton)
3 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
2 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
1 - Lachlan Walker (Melton)
5 - Andrew Azzopardi (Darley)
4 - Luther Baker (Darley)
3 - Izaac Grant (Redan)
2 - Brady Wright (Darley)
1 - Declan Phillips (Redan)
5- Dylan Jones (Melton South)
4 - Jacob Thornton-Gielen (Melton South)
3 - Max Eastmure (Bacchus Marsh)
2 - Will Thornton-Gielen (Melton South)
1 - Daniel Burton (Bacchus Marsh)
5 - Harrison Minton-Connell (Sunbury)
4 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
3 - Corey Mobilio (Sunbury)
2 - Bayley Thompson (Lake Wendouree)
1 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
15 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
14 - Jack Walker (Melton)
14 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
12 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
12 - Ryan Carter (Melton)
11 - James Keeble (Sebastopol)
10 - Cooper Craig-Peters (Redan)
10 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
