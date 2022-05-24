The Courier
Home/Video

Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year, round six: see who got the votes here

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
May 24 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BFNL player of the year, round six: see who got the votes here

East Point star Jordan Johnston has catapulted towards the top of The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League Player of the Year leaderboard after collecting nine votes across his past two games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.