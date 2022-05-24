Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward and Darley junior Aaron Cadman swapped his Rebels colours for an AFL Academy guernsey on Saturday, lining up alongside fellow potential AFL draftees to represent Australia against Collingwood's VFL side.
Despite leading by one point at half time, Cadman's side went down 6.9 (45) to 10.7 (67) as the Magpies proved too classy in the second half.
Advertisement
"It was good to come up against a really organised side, they moved the ball extremely fast so we had to be switched on at all times," Cadman said.
"I'm gutted that we didn't kick straight because we had plenty of opportunities to break away from them but it was a good competitive game of footy."
Cadman didn't record a goal but looked the most threatening of the forwards before AFL Academy coach Tarkyn Lockyer moved the 18-year-old to full back.
"I started the first three quarters up forward and then moved to full back in the fourth quarter which was new to me, but it was good to see what it was like," he said.
"Recruiters mentioned they were pleased that I got swung back on Saturday so they could see my versatility as a defender."
Those recruiters liked what they saw from the 194cm big man at Skybus Stadium, just as they have throughout the NAB League season.
"On the Sunday we had breakfast with club recruiters and had up to ten meetings with different clubs," Cadman said.
"They told me to keep crashing packs, continue being competitive in the air and keep applying my defensive pressure up forward."
The match-up provided Cadman with the opportunity to play alongside and learn from other up-and-coming stars from all around the country.
"It was an awesome experience to meet all the boys, you hear about how good they are and then it was just unreal to play alongside them," he said.
"It's really cool to play with those boys and have the chance to learn from their craft and preparation to see what I can bring into my game."
Cadman will be back in action in the NAB League on Saturday when the Rebels return after a three-week break, as Cadman's senior teammates in Charlie Molan, Hamish Sinnott, Jamieson Ballantyne and Angus Bade await the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft on June 1.
They will be hoping to join last year's Rebels stars Josh Gibcus, Ben Hobbs, Kai Lohmann and Sam Butler in the AFL while Cadman is being touted as a first-round pick in the National Draft.
"It's pretty unreal to see my name out there but I try not to get too caught up in it all," he said.
"You hear about it happening to other people but when your name is being mentioned it's pretty cool."
With no further AFL Academy events, Cadman's attention now turns to the Rebels, as well as the upcoming Under 18 AFL National Championships in June and July.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.