The Courier

Rebels star Aaron Cadman's draft stock rises after impressive AFL Academy performance

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 24 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cadman lines up for goal for the AFL Academy. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Victoria Rebels forward and Darley junior Aaron Cadman swapped his Rebels colours for an AFL Academy guernsey on Saturday, lining up alongside fellow potential AFL draftees to represent Australia against Collingwood's VFL side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.