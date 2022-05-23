A federal grant for a new energy efficient hot water service means so much more than providing a basic necessity for workers at Ballarat Regional Industries.
It means the efficiencies gained and the money saved by not having to pay gas bills can be reinvested in the facilities and the training of the workers with disabilities who they support.
More than 100 workers have roles in manufacturing and packaging at BRI, with around 55 working on any given day.
BRI packaging manager Paul Glover said workers packed different products for about five different major customers including confectionery, food stuffs and hot chocolate, chai mixes and other indulgences for Grounded Pleasures which helped them get the $25,000 grant.
"Most of the improvements we do here are through grants so this money is most welcome. It's very important because, being not for profit, it's harder to get a lot of those extras," Mr Glover said.The money will go toward replacing an old existing gas hot water system with a more efficient electric one.
"This is around how we can get better energy usage and better delivery of hot water to all the different areas that need it," Mr Glover said.
"This will get rid of the last gas appliance we've got on site so we can get rid of gas all together. With heat-pump hot water and a hot water ring it means we only need two units working together to pump hot water around through all the different areas of the factory."
Mr Glover said jobs were vital for the workers at BRI and knowing they were valued by the clients they packed for, who would go so far as applying for grants for equipment for them, boosted their sense of achievement.
"The aim is to train them up with the skills they need to be able to move in to full employment. That's not something that happens a lot but they learn a lot of skills, they enjoy their work and it gives them something to keep busy every day and something they can be proud of."
Grounded Pleasures, which received the grant of behalf of BRI, was one of eight local manufacturers across the Ballarat electorate to receive grants totalling $188,800 earlier this month through the food and beverage round of the Energy Efficient Communities program to help lower energy bills and reduce emissions by upgrading to more energy efficient appliances.
Other businesses to share in the grants include Hop Temple and Aunty Jacks in Central Ballarat, Springhill Farm in Delacombe, Harwood Grains in Lake Gardens, Sensate at Mitchell Park, Purrumbete Brewing in Alfredton and Karon Farm at Millbrook.
