Fears are growing for the welfare of a popular Ballarat drummer who hasn't been seen since 10pm Friday.
Jack Cuttler, 25, vanished from Eyre Street, after friends said he received a message on his laptop and was walking to a mate's home 6km away.
"There're literally more than 300 people worried sick about him at the moment," friend Hunter Pettitt said.
"The last couple of months he's been walking long distances at night, which is pretty typical of what he's been doing lately.
"He doesn't have a licence now - but he used to go on long drives to clear his head.
"Jack's been walking a lot - and even walked all the way home (from Ballarat) to Snake Valley once in the rain. It took him all night.
"He's mentioned a couple of times about walking around Australia.
"Jack's also been gambling a lot, so we're wondering if he's been at (pokies venues) around town.
"We're all pretty clueless about where he might be."
Jack is 180cm with a medium build and short shaved dark brown hair.
According to friends he was also wearing a red beanie, blue hoodie and jeans.
Mr Pettitt said Jack was a popular and talented musician around Ballarat and worked with local charity GenerAide to raise money for electrical generators in Timor Leste.
"Jack set up a fundraising music festival on his parents farm," he said.
"He raised thousands of dollars. We all thought it was amazing that he could create something like that."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to phone Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
