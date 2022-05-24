TWO Ballarat athletes with vastly different histories are setting their sights on the same goal.
Ballarat high jumpers Lachlan O'Keefe and Yual Reath will both head to the Gold Coast this week to compete in the invitational event prior to the Oceania Championships in Mackay early next month.
O'Keefe, 17, a youngster very much on the rise, will use the Gold Coast event as preparation for the World Youth Championships which will be held in Colombia, having been selected in the Australian team thanks to a personal best jump set late in the season of 2.15m.
Reath, the Australian high jump champion, with a personal best of 2.25m is looking to hit a target of 2.30m, and hopefully 2.33m, which will secure him automatic qualification for the Commonwealth Games.
After competing in Mackay, Reath will then attempt to head to Europe as he looks to compete for a place in the Australian World Championship and Commonwealth Games squads.
The 22-year-old has been invited to compete on the European under-23 tour, however without any major sponsorship, Reath's friends have rallied behind him to set up a Gofundme page in order to raise the $9000 he will need to make the trip a reality.
So far the fundraiser has raised more than $5000.
"I'm hoping to either get the 2.33m this weekend, or at least get close to it," Reath said. "The preparation has been really good, but I've also been working five days a week and training five days as well, there hasn't been any recovery days.
"I'm starting to reach 2.30m in training, but I've just been itching for competition and to see what I can do."
Australia has already selected a preliminary squad of 32 for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, but as yet, Reath has not been named.
"I think they are looking to take the top two or three and winning the national championship did give me a lot of points, but I think I'm still ranked three, I'm not that far behind from second," he said.
"It works on the points system and the first and second get in, or you can jump the height required and that should get you in automatically."
Reath's story is one of persistence and sacrifice. Arriving in Australia as a refugee, he and his family found life tough early.
He said a chance to travel to England would be a dream come true and would be his first international flight since arriving in Australia.
"We had to travel up to Egypt and lived in Cairo in a little apartment for 12 months," he said. "I remember catching a train through a desert, that a ferry up the water and we finally made it to Cairo.
"We couldn't get a Visa, it was just so cramped with rough living, two bedroom flat with 12 people living in there. It was really tough living and there were three or four families in there, everyone just crammed in.
"Coming to Australia, I remember my first day, walking with my dad to Macarthur Street, because that was the first school I went to, and it was snowing one day in 2007. I was in tears, I'd forgotten my gloves and it was the first time I'd seen snow.
"Ballarat has been really nice though, it's been so comfortable for us. Everything I do I just want to do it for my mum, because she's worked so hard for us and especially for the people out there who have helped us along the way."
O'Keefe is seen as one of the rising stars of the the sport with his gymnastics background proving the perfect platform to a big future
O'Keefe has been battling a difficult season with recent bouts of the flu and also carrying an ankle injury in recent days.
"I started highjumping in primary school with the school athletics and seemed to go well, so I just followed it through," he said.
"The gymnastics had a big impact for me, it meant I was flexible and knew how to control my body in the air.
"It's a great feeling just coming down and knowing the bar is still on and you've done well. It's all about technique, you've got to keep going fast and make sure you're going up first before you jump."
He said the selection for the World Youth Championships was something he hadn't completely set his mind to.
"It was a goal for sure, but if I didn't make it, it wouldn't be end of the world. I'm 17, so I've still got another couple of years at that level, but I was very happy when I got selected."
Paul Cleary, who coaches both men, said the pair were like chalk an cheese.
"Yual is just 22, he's really still a puppy, he doesn't need to be fitter because he's a landscape gardener in the work he does, he's a natural jumper, but the work we need to do with him is based on technical.
"The day he jumped 2.25m, he got everyone going in the crowd and it lifted him.
"Lachlan is technically the best and I think it's because from a gymnastics background and he's been doing this since he was 12.
"His run up is good, his body position is good, his take off is good and now his aerial awareness is a lot better than it was just six months ago. He's really fast and jumps like he means it every time.
"I think both can go 2.35m or better, these boys aren't the type that just an appearance, they want to make an impact.
Cleary said the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard of 2.33m would pretty much win a medal at any event in the world.
This was backed up by the recent Diamond League result in Doha which was won at 2.33m by Korean Sanghyeok Woo with Commonwealth athletes Canadian Django Lovett third at 2.27m and New Zealander Hamish Kerr fourth at 2.24m.
Despite his position at 2.25m, Reath and a win at the recent Australian championships, Reath has not as yet earned enough points to put him into qualifying standard, seeing him 43rd with the top 32 earning guarantee selection.
"Realistically, 2.25-2.26m will get a medal," Cleary said.
"Hopefully Yual will be able to get some good jumps firstly on the Gold Coast and then at Mackay for the Oceania championships.
"Whatever happens though now, I'm just so excited about what could be in store in 2026. Imagine having a home crowd behind you, it'll be amazing to see."
If you wish to support Yual Reath's trip to Europe, you can do so via gofundme.com and search for the name 'Yual Reath'. Or click here.
