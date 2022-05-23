This year the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute will finally be able to host its annual cancer research ball.
The black tie event this Saturday night will involve a three-course dinner alongside auctions to help push forward FECRI's research.
"In the past we have been wonderfully supported by the community," marketing and fundraising manager Sarah Stapleton said.
The FECRI team has postponed the event many times over the past year, as changing COVID-19 restrictions made it difficult to host large scale events.
"The last one in 2019 was a big success," Ms Stapleton said.
"We definitely think it is a party worth waiting for."
The institute is looking to raise over $100,000 which will go towards supporting FECRI's research.
FECRI Honorary Research Director Professor George Kannourakis said he was very proud to run an organisation funded by philanthropy and community support.
He said philanthropy is what funded a lot of science in America and it had helped the institute tremendously.
"I do not expect anything to be given without showing the track record first," Professor Kannourakis said.
"We find the funding does not always come from the government, so we get on with it."
Support from community groups and individuals is what keeps the foundation running and supporting its 15 staff and five doctorate students.
"This institute has built itself and its international reputation on that," Professor Kannourakis said.
The money raised on the night will go towards FECRI work in individualised immune therapy.
"I hope in five years when people get cancer they will not need radiation or chemotherapy," Professor Kannourakis said.
He describes the proteins the institute is researching as barcode proteins, which help cancer cells escape attacks from the immune cells.
The next step for their research is to target the barcode proteins with antibodies to restart the immune response.
"I am obviously very passionate about fulfilling Fiona Elsey's wish about having an internationally recognised cancer research institute in Ballarat, which has already happened," Professor Kannourakis said.
"The second part of her wish is to make a fantastic discovery and I think we are well on the way to that."
There are very limited tickets available to the event, anyone interested in attending can call FECRI on 5331 3101.
Anyone can participate with the online silent auction by visiting givergy.com.au/FECRIBall2022
