Methamphetamine trafficker sentenced to 13 months' jail

A woman who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and possessing almost $10,000 in cash as proceeds of crime while on bail has received a lengthy prison sentence.
Stacey Fernandez appeared from custody via video link in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
While sentencing, Magistrate Ron Saines said he could not accept Fernandez's defence submissions about the final sentence exceeding time already served, or giving her a community corrections order without supervision requirements.
"I accept there is no evidence of you trafficking over a long period of time, but I regard this as a relatively serious example," he said.
"You were found with more than nine grams, a significant quantity, and all of your offending was when you were on bail, and the quantity of cash is itself evidence of significant financial turnover."
He noted statements from the defence and Fernandez's mother describing her as "determined and well-intentioned" to rehabilitate after spending more than a year in custody.
"I do acknowledge in prison you've engaged in multiple programs and services," Mr Saines said, "but there is a long way to go, it's one thing to be drug-abstinent in jail and completing counselling, the greater challenge is maintaining that in the community and avoiding associates who engage in crime."
Mr Saines imposed a 13 month prison sentence, counting 325 days as already served, to be followed by a 12 month community corrections order with the requirement to complete drug treatment programs.
